All Things Policy: Should India Make Semiconductors?

While semiconductor design has always been a strong suit for India, the extremely complicated manufacturing process of semiconductor chips has never taken off in the country. Should India stick to its strengths or go all in to create a state-of-the-art fabrication facility to compete on the global stage? Arjun Gargeyas talks to Pranay Kotasthane on India’s potential foray into semiconductors manufacturing and why it may not matter in the long run.

Read Arjun’s and Pranay’s article in CNN-News18 here.

Read Pranay’s article in ISAS NUS here.