All Things Policy: Should Google and Facebook Pay for News?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Australia has come up with a code to make Google and Facebook negotiate with news outlets and pay for content that they host. The tech giants have reacted by threatening to stop their services in Australia. Other countries, including the EU, are watching developments closely. Anirudh Kanisetti talks to Prateek Waghre and Rohan Seth to break down what this means for big tech companies and the news ecosystem.

Links mentioned in the episode:

https://www.accc.gov.au/focus-areas/digital-platforms/news-media-bargaining-code

https://www.theverge.com/2016/6/29/12055124/facebook-news-feed-algorithm-changes