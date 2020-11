The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened inequalities in India’s education sector. While many schools and colleges have resorted to online classes, millions of students struggle to get access to the required technology. Should India consider declaring 2020 a zero year, requiring all students to repeat this academic year in 2021-22? Saurabh Modi and Atish Padhy join Anirudh Kanisetti to discuss the possible costs & benefits of such a drastic measure.