All Things Policy: Safe Water for Big Cities

As we record this episode, residents in East Delhi are facing an acute water shortage. The shortages come soon after the Delhi Government went to the Supreme Court against the state of Haryana, highlighting the increasingly polluted and depleted water in the Yamuna – a key source of water for India’s capital. Rachit Seth talks to Sarthak Pradhan about some potential solutions that could widen access to “safely managed water” in Delhi amid these trying circumstances.

Rachit Seth works at the intersection between politics and policy. He is a digital media entrepreneur by profession and an architect by qualification. He was part of the Indian National Congress for a decade and was a fellow at the National Innovation Foundation. He has completed a PGP in public policy at Takshashila.