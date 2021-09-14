All Things Policy: Russian Interests in Afghanistan

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With its chaotic exit from Afghanistan, the US finds itself in the same camp as the British in the early nineteenth century and the Soviets in the late twentieth century. The collapse of the US-backed government and the near-complete takeover by the Taliban has also created a vacuum of great power influence. What role can we expect Russia to play in Afghanistan in the near future? To discuss Moscow’s interests in Afghanistan, Aditya Pareek and Ruturaj Gowaikar speak to Ivan Klyszcz.

Ivan Klyszcz is a Junior Researcher at the University of Tartu in Estonia and Peace Fellow at the Åland Islands Peace Institute in Finland, his research focuses on the North Caucasus and Russia.