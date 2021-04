India performs poorly in most of the health indicators. Yet, there isn’t much popular demand for a robust healthcare system. In this episode, Apurva Kumar and Sarthak Pradhan look at the state of public health in India and examine why citizens are not demanding more be done.

Links mentioned in the episode:

https://gentleleviathan.substack.com/p/dispatch-1-what-ails-indias-healthcare

https://gentleleviathan.substack.com/p/dispatch-2-what-ails-indias-healthcare