All Things Policy: Restructuring India’s Public Health Sector

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare suffers from a lack of clear division of responsibilities, a platform for inter-sectoral coordination and conflicts of interest. These weaknesses have become more apparent in the light of the pandemic, as the public health response has been anchored in the ICMR, which is primarily a research body. India needs an overhaul of the public health governance system which will have mechanisms for transparency and accountability. Anirudh talks to Sunila and Shambhavi about the changes that need to be brought into effect, which will improve the public health governance and thereby health outcomes and response to health emergencies in India.

