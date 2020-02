Medieval India is far more complicated than we give it credit for – it’s full of wily merchants, pragmatic rulers, and complex interactions. Anirudh Kanisetti and Aditya Ramanathan dive into 13th century Gujarat, discussing a fascinating inscription from Somnath and what it might tell us about how Hindus and Muslims saw each other at the time.

