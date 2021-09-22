All Things Policy: Regulating Biobanking in India

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Biobanks, which are repositories of human biological materials, will shape the future of life science research. This means India needs laws to govern biobanks, that address issues like ethics, data protection, and consent. In this episode, Shambhavi Naik and Priyal D’almeida discuss the importance of biobanking, the regulations currently in place, and what India’s biobanking laws should look like.

Check out our issue brief on the subject: Issue Brief: Biobanking Policies in India.

