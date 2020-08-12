All Things Policy: Reforming India’s Agricultural Markets

Agricultural markets in India have long been characterized by multiple trade barriers and uncompetitive policies. The Union government has passed three ordinances permitting trade outside the physical boundaries of the Agricultural Produce Market Committees, facilitating contract farming and easing restrictions under the Essential Commodities Act. Sarthak Pradhan and Anupam Manur analyze the potential impact of these reforms and what challenges may lie ahead.

Here’s the link to the ordinances

The Farmers Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020 – http://agricoop.nic.in/sites/default/files/219745.pdf

The Farmers (Empowerment And Protection) Agreement On Price Assurance And Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 – http://agricoop.nic.in/sites/default/files/219750.pdf

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 – https://consumeraffairs.nic.in/sites/default/files/file-uploads/essential-commodities-order/EC_Ordinance.pdf