Create Your Own World Order
Aug
2020

All Things Policy: Reforming India’s Agricultural Markets

By and

Agricultural markets in India have long been characterized by multiple trade barriers and uncompetitive policies. The Union government has passed three ordinances permitting trade outside the physical boundaries of the Agricultural Produce Market Committees, facilitating contract farming and easing restrictions under the Essential Commodities Act. Sarthak Pradhan and Anupam Manur analyze the potential impact of these reforms and what challenges may lie ahead.

Here’s the link to the ordinances

The Farmers Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020 – http://agricoop.nic.in/sites/default/files/219745.pdf

The Farmers (Empowerment And Protection) Agreement On Price Assurance And Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 – http://agricoop.nic.in/sites/default/files/219750.pdf

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 – https://consumeraffairs.nic.in/sites/default/files/file-uploads/essential-commodities-order/EC_Ordinance.pdf

Related Articles

Latest Books

Between the Buyer and the Seller
August 25, 2017By
Book: Distance from Delhi—Essays on Geopolitics, Economics and Public Policy
December 15, 2015By, , , , and
Book: A Visible Hand
December 15, 2015By and