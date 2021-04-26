All Things Policy: Reflecting on India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In September 2020, a multi-disciplinary team at Takshashila came out with a policy proposal to vaccinate 80% of India’s population by December 2021. Seven months down the line, co-authors Shambhavi Naik, Mihir Mahajan, and Pranay Kotasthane reflect on the government’s vaccine deployment strategy and compare it with Takshashila’s recommendations. They also discuss ways to accelerate vaccination going forward.

Read more:

A COVID-19 vaccine deployment strategy for India. Takshashila Discussion SlideDoc, September 2020 – https://takshashila.org.in/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/COVID-19-Vaccine-Strategy-for-India_TDD_SN-et-al_04092020.pdf

A COVID-19 vaccine deployment strategy for India. Indian Public Policy Review, Vol 1 No 2, pg 42-58 – https://ippr.in/index.php/ippr/article/view/20/11