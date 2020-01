Do countries really need a grand strategy? Can volunteers transform journalism? And what’s up with the curious phenomenon of ‘flight shaming’? In this episode, Sarthak Pradhan, Nischitha Suresh and Pranav R. Satyanath join Aditya Ramanathan for a lively discussion on the latest issues of Foreign Policy magazine.

