In this week’s Reading the Economist, Aditya Ramanathan, Anirudh Kanisetti, and Sarthak Pradhan explore everything from the consequences of the Atlantic Slave Trade to Britain’s nuclear deterrent, the economic costs of the Wuhan coronavirus, and the challenge of financial inclusion in India.

Follow Aditya on Twitter: @adityascripts

Follow Anirudh on Twitter: @AKanisetti

Follow Sarthak on Twitter: @PSarthak19

