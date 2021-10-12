All Things Policy: Reading between the lines of the Facebook Files

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Wall Street Journal’s Facebook Files and subsequent revelations made by the whistle-blower Frances Haugen have documented many online harms present on Facebook’s various platforms based on its own internal research.

In this episode, Prateek Waghre and Sapni GK join Rohan Seth to unpack the revelations and what a news cycle involving large technology companies looks like.

Read Takshashila’s Working Paper on Categorisation of Harms attributed to DCNs here.

Read the Facebook Files (paywall) here.

Read details about the whistleblower’s complaint to the U.S. S.E.C here.

