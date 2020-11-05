Apply To Our Courses Now!
Nov
2020

All Things Policy: Rags to Riches: The Mystery of Social Mobility in India

By
,

Social mobility refers to a change in one’s social status relative to one’s current social location. What are the factors impacting social mobility? What is the extent of social mobility in India? What are its impact on society, politics, and the economy? In this episode, Apurva Kumar and Sarthak Pradhan analyse some recent academic literature that tries to answer these questions.
The following are the articles/papers referred to –

  1. https://gentleleviathan.substack.com/p/dispatch-6-indias-precocious-development

  2. http://www.dartmouth.edu/~novosad/anr-india-mobility.pdf

  3. https://www.ideasforindia.in/topics/poverty-inequality/rags-to-riches-understanding-social-mobility-in-india.html

  4. https://wid.world/document/growing-cleavages-in-india-evidence-from-the-changing-structure-of-party-electorates-1962-2014-wid-world-working-paper-2019-05/

  5. https://opportunityinsights.org/

  6. https://www.vox.com/2020/4/15/21214734/deaths-of-despair-coronavirus-covid-19-angus-deaton-anne-case-americans-deaths

  7. https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/columns/bihar-elections-caste-obc-mandal-6929329/

Related Articles

About Author

Sarthak Pradhan

Latest Books

Between the Buyer and the Seller
August 25, 2017
Book: Distance from Delhi—Essays on Geopolitics, Economics and Public Policy
December 15, 2015By , , , , and
Book: A Visible Hand
December 15, 2015By and