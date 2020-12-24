All Things Policy: Quad and the Semiconductor Value Chain

The semiconductor value chain is one of the most diverse supply chains in the tech world. No one country has been successful in having a completely domestic supply chain. Could collaborations within international groupings such as the Quad improve supply chain resilience?. Anirudh Kanisetti talks to Pranay Kotasthane and Rohan Seth about how such an approach would work.

Link to Pranay and Rohan’s op-ed:

https://www.hindustantimes.com/analysis/the-next-step-for-quad-a-dialogue-on-high-tech/story-zuVC4Xv9axbCKSdRbsFqJL.html

Link to Rohan’s newsletter:

https://pdfchomper.substack.com/p/hand-me-the-paper-1?r=5dfoh&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&utm_source=copy

Link to readings mentioned in the episode: