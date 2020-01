What power does the government have over your data? How should India approach global data sharing agreements? With the Joint Parliamentary Committee due to give its recommendations on the Data Protection Bill before the Budget Session, Prateek and Rohan sit down with Aditi Agrawal from Medianama to discuss the latest version of the bill.

Subscribe and listen to the podcast on:

iTunes

Castbox

Google Podcasts

Spotify

or any other podcast app.