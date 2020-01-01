All Things Policy: Political Ads on Facebook in India

A 4-part investigative series by the Reporter’s Collective, ad.watch and Al Jazeera pointed to the existence of surrogate advertisers and differential ad pricing for political ads on Facebook. Prateek Waghre and Sapni GK join Rohan Seth to discuss the implications of this investigation, the knowledge gaps it highlights and potential areas for follow-up investigations.

Read the series here – #EyeballPolitics Facebook Investigation

Read Kiran Garimela and Simon Chauchard’s paper – What Circulates on Partisan WhatsApp in India? Insights from an Unusual Dataset