All Things Policy: Policies for the Entertainment Sector

The animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) industry has seen unprecedented growth and has immense potential in creating jobs and economic opportunities. In this episode, Biren Ghose talks to Sarthak Pradhan about the need for a policy to enable this sector to thrive in the coming years.

Biren Ghose is the Vice Chairman at CII National Media & Entertainment Committee and is Country Head at Technicolor India.