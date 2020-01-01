All Things Policy: Philippines gets BrahMos

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Philippines recently announced the procurement of the BrahMos cruise missile for its Shore Based Anti Ship Missile Programme. As the first export customer of the system, the Philippines will gain an important capability to counter threats to its interests in the Indo-Pacific.

Aditya Pareek joins Rear Admiral Sudarshan Shrikhande(Retd.) and Megha Pardhi to discuss the BRAHMOS weapons system’s capabilities, China’s response to the deal, and Russia’s role in the matter.

Rear Admiral Sudarshan Shrikhande(Retd.) is a retired flag officer of the Indian Navy and the former head of Naval Intelligence.