Why did Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru choose to pursue the 1954 Panchsheel Agreement with China? Was it mere naivete? Or was there realpolitik thinking involved? Anirudh Kanisetti and Aditya Ramanathan discuss the origins and consequences of the agreement and what it tells us about India, China and the wild world of the 1950s.

You can read Aditya and Anirudh’s article on Panchsheel here:

https://www.livehistoryindia.com/cover-story/20goo21/03/22/panchsheel