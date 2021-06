This month marked the first anniversary of the Galwan Valley clash between China and India, which resulted in the deaths of 20 Indians and at least four PLA soldiers. Even after 13 months of friction, the two sides have only disengaged at Galwan and Pangong Tso. Manoj Kewalramani and Suyash Desai join Ameera Rao to discuss the possible Chinese motivations and India’s response.