The Russia-Ukraine war has created a supply shock of oil, which is estimated to be priced on average at $100/barrel in 2022. This can have serious consequences on the Indian economy in terms of GDP output, inflation, fiscal deficit and current account deficit. In this scenario, should India be looking to use its Strategic Petroleum Reserves? Mihir Mahajan and Anupam Manur discuss India’s reserves of oil, whether it is adequate and related policy recommendations.