All Things Policy: Nutrition Programmes in India – A Report Card

Nutrition programmes in India come in different hues and have undergone sweeping changes in the last few years. From the ICDS to the POSHAN 2.0, we have seen varying successes across the country. What do budgetary trends indicate? Why should we track this? Apurva Kumar and Suman Joshi discuss all this and more.

