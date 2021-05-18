All Things Policy: Northern Ireland’s Uncertain Future

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Northern Ireland has been a deeply divided place with sectarian conflict, political strife and bloodshed. Now the British government and the Unionist may be at loggerheads again due to the Irish Sea Border and Northern Ireland Protocol following Brexit. Ameera Rao joins Aditya Pareek to discuss.

Resources Mentioned in the Episode:

Aaron Edward’s Books:

UVF Behind the Mask

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/34437920-uvf

Agents of Influence

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/53200464-agents-of-influence

Hunger (2008)

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0986233/