All Things Policy: No-Confidence Motion against Imran Khan’s Government

Recently, the opposition parties in Pakistan submitted the no-confidence motion against the government of Imran Khan. At the time of massive global instability and deteriorating economic situation in Pakistan, the threat to a democratically elected government will create political instability in India’s neighbourhood. Why has the situation deteriorated to such an extent? What has caused the opposition unity? And importantly, what is the role that the Military Establishment is playing behind the curtains. Aditya Pareek talks to Shrey Khanna to discuss the ongoing political developments in Pakistan and the future of its democracy.