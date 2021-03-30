All Things Policy: Making the Net-work

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Why didn’t everyone switch from WhatsApp to the Signal messaging service earlier this year? Network effects, lock-in, and switching costs shape up our preferences every day. Anupam Manur talks to Rohan Seth about the different kinds of network effects and the role of information economics in the decisions we make every day.

You can find out more about the GCPP (Tech and Policy) Course here

– https://takshashila.org.in/course/graduate-certificate-in-technology-and-policy/

Link to Rohan’s column and Reading list:

– https://www.deccanherald.com/sunday-herald/sunday-herald-melange/signalling-a-race-against-time-942461.html

– Rohan on Twitter