The military reforms initiated by President Xi Jinping have brought sweeping changes to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). But are these measures making China more secure? In this episode, Manoj Kewalramani and Suyash Desai discuss their new research on Chinese military modernization.

Research SlideDoc:

https://takshashila.org.in/takshashila-slidedoc-securing-china-an-assessment-of-xis-military-reforms/