All Things Policy: Making Content Policy for Hate Speech

It has been a busy time for content moderation and social media. Facebook has updated its policy on holocaust denial and Delhi’s Peace and Harmony Committee recently talked about the outcomes of content moderation practices on Facebook. Manoj Kewalramani talks to Prateek Waghre and Rohan Seth for analysis on developments.

Link to register for our webinar on vaccine strategy on 28th October, 17:30 IST: https://bit.ly/Vaccinestrategy

Facebook’s statement on holocaust denial:
https://about.fb.com/news/2020/10/removing-holocaust-denial-content/

