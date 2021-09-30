All Things Policy: Machine Learning Algorithm for COVID Screening

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI-ML) have been used to detect, diagnose and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. One such approach was used by Greece to screen potential asymptomatic cases entering the country.

This machine-learning system has been described in the latest issue of Journal Nature (Efficient and targeted COVID-19 border testing via reinforcement learning). Priyal D’almeida and Ruturaj Gowaikar discuss how the system was employed successfully for screening, the potential challenges of using such technology, and whether India should employ such capabilities in the future.