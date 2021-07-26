All Things Policy: Living together, separately: What the Pew survey says about religion in India

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What is the role of religion and caste in Indians’ lives? How do we think about our identity as Indians? What do our choices about how we worship, what we eat, and what we wear say about our identity? Pew Research Center conducted face-to-face interviews with 29,999 Indians across India to obtain answers to these questions and more.

In this episode, Neha Sahgal and Jonathan Evans from the Pew Research Center, and authors of the report “Religion in India: Tolerance and Segregation” join Mihir Mahajan and Apurva Kumar to talk about their findings and help identify metaphors that describe contemporary India.

About the speakers: Neha Sahgal is associate director of research at Pew Research Center, specializing in international polling on religion. Sahgal is involved in all aspects of survey research, including designing the questionnaire, monitoring fieldwork, evaluating data quality, and analysing results. Jonathan Evans is a research associate at Pew Research Center, where he contributes to international polling projects focused on religion and national identity.

Further readings:

1. “Key findings about religion in India” by Jonathan Evans and Neha Sehgal

2. Full report – “Religion in India: Tolerance and Segregation”

3. Survey questionnaire

4. Pratap Bhanu Mehta’s article on the survey

