All Things Policy: Lessons to Learn on Big Tech Regulation

Both the US and Europe have attempted to regulate ‘Big Tech’ effectively. Soon, it will be India’s turn to work out new ground rules for these novel technologies and business practices. Atish Padhy and Saurabh Modi join Anirudh Kanisetti to discuss what India should learn from the Western experience, and how can it approach the regulation of “Big Tech” companies with more nuance.

Read Atish’s oped for the Deccan Herald: https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/what-we-don-t-talk-about-when-we-talk-about-big-tech-919796.html