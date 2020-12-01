Apply To Our Courses Now!
Dec
2020

All Things Policy: Lessons to Learn on Big Tech Regulation

By and
,

Both the US and Europe have attempted to regulate ‘Big Tech’ effectively. Soon, it will be India’s turn to work out new ground rules for these novel technologies and business practices. Atish Padhy and Saurabh Modi join Anirudh Kanisetti to discuss what India should learn from the Western experience, and how can it approach the regulation of “Big Tech” companies with more nuance.

Read Atish’s oped for the Deccan Herald: https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/what-we-don-t-talk-about-when-we-talk-about-big-tech-919796.html

Related Articles

Latest Books

India’s Marathon: Reshaping the Post-Pandemic World Order
November 18, 2020By , and
Between the Buyer and the Seller
August 25, 2017
Book: Distance from Delhi—Essays on Geopolitics, Economics and Public Policy
December 15, 2015By , , , , and