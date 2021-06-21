All Things Policy: Lessons from Odisha’s Direct Income Transfer Scheme

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Government of Odisha launched KALIA or Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation in December 2018 to provide financial assistance to its agricultural workforce. It intends to benefit the state’s small and marginal farmers and its sharecroppers, tenant farmers, and landless agricultural households. In this episode, Shilpa Kumar talks to Sarthak Pradhan about the policy thinking behind KALIA, as well as its design and implementation.

Shilpa is a partner with Omidyar Network. Her team has been working with Samagra Governance and the Government of Odisha to document the KALIA scheme.

