All Things Policy: Krishnadevaraya: The Man and the Myth

Krishnadevaraya, emperor of Vijayanagara, was a remarkable man, a transition between an ancient Indian king and a recognisably “modern” political leader. Awestruck travellers wrote of the might and wealth of his gunpowder-wielding South Indian empire. But who was the man, Krishnadevaraya? What was the subcontinent like during his time? How did he see the 16th-century world – and how does the 21st-century world see him, five hundred years on? Srinivas Reddy, author of Raya: Krishnadevaraya of Vijayanagara, joins Anirudh Kanisetti and Aditya Ramanathan to unpack the man and the myth.

