All actions have consequences, especially war. But does the success of the desired outcome outweigh these consequences? In today’s episode, Aarthi Ratnam and Megha Pardhi analyze the Just War Theory and how it’s used as an ethical justification throughout historical wars.

Suggested Readings:

1. Just War Theory – Internet Encyclopedia of Philosophy

2. War – Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy

3. Just War Theory and the Ethics of Drone Warfare – Erich Freiberger