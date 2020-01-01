All Things Policy: Jobs and the Budget

India needs 20 million jobs a year but budget speeches have had very low mention of jobs. The state elections are afoot in some big states but jobs are a big focus among the voters. The finance minister mentioned creating 60 lakh jobs over 5 years in this year’s budget and has also increased investment in some sectors that could help create jobs. While this is a start, it is woefully inadequate in a country that needs 20 million jobs a year. Sridhar Krishna speaks to Anupam Manur, Aarushi Kataria and Sudisha Mishra to evaluate the impact this budget has on jobs.
