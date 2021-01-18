Apply To Our Courses Now!
Jan
2021

All Things Policy: Jack and the Ant: A Fairytale that’s Ending?

By and

China’s financial sector is making global news. Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba, Alipay and Ant Group, has not been heard from recently, while Chinese regulators are reportedly talking about breaking up his fintech empire. Rohan Seth talks to Manoj Kewalramani to understand what led to the Xi Jinping administration targeting China’s most famous entrepreneur.

Links mentioned in the show:
https://hk.appledaily.com/opinion/20201108/TRMUNM72DRAQJNCG3ON2JUUF4A/
https://www.wsj.com/articles/inside-ant-the-company-behind-the-worlds-biggest-ipo-11603798576?mod=article_inline
https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-president-xi-jinping-halted-jack-ma-ant-ipo-11605203556

