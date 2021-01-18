All Things Policy: Jack and the Ant: A Fairytale that’s Ending?

China’s financial sector is making global news. Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba, Alipay and Ant Group, has not been heard from recently, while Chinese regulators are reportedly talking about breaking up his fintech empire. Rohan Seth talks to Manoj Kewalramani to understand what led to the Xi Jinping administration targeting China’s most famous entrepreneur.

