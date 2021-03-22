All Things Policy: Is the Quad ushering a new era in the Indo-Pacific?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The first-ever Quad leaders summit ended with leaders of the US, India, Japan and Australia agreeing to work towards furthering shared values and interests. They also outlined an agenda for vaccine deployment, tackling climate change and partnering on critical technologies. What’s the significance of all this on the Indo-Pacific? Is this version of the Quad more sustainable than 2007’s Quad 1.0? And what’s the role of the China factor in all of this? Manoj Kewalramani speaks to Dr. Tanvi Madan from the Brookings Institution to understand all this and more.

Links for show notes:

1) Embracing techno-alliances of the future by Pramit Pal Chaudhuri – https://www.hindustantimes.com/opinion/embracing-techno-alliances-of-the-future-101615382128995.html

2) Fact Sheet Quad Summit: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/03/12/fact-sheet-quad-summit/

3) Quad Leaders’ Joint Statement: “The Spirit of the Quad” – https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/03/12/quad-leaders-joint-statement-the-spirit-of-the-quad/