All Things Policy: Is Privacy a Competition Issue?

Google and Facebook have cornered the largest parts of the global digital advertising marketplace. The way these markets operate has a significant impact on privacy. With antitrust action picking up in multiple countries, Prateek Waghre and Rohan Seth discuss whether this will lead to better outcomes for privacy.

Links mentioned in the episode:

1) https://ivmpodcasts.com/all-things-policy-episode-list/2021/3/15/ep-533-will-the-internet-floc-to-googles-standards

2) https://www.wired.com/story/google-floc-age-privacy-theater/

3) Opinion | Why Privacy Is an Antitrust Issue (Published 2019)

4) https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3247362

5) Antitrust and the Big Tech Platforms