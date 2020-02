Even as India receives US President Donald Trump with fanfare it remains committed to a multipolar world order. But is such an order really conducive to India’s rise? Manoj Kewalramani, Anirudh Kanisetti and Aditya Ramanathan consider the question and a lively debate ensues.

