All Things Policy: Investigating the Wuhan Lab Leak

In May, US President Joe Biden ordered an intelligence probe into the origins of the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2. Suspicions that the virus potentially leaked from a lab in Wuhan could have consequences for China. But countries must focus on a science-based investigation rather than politicizing the issue. What is the best way to get closer to the truth? And what should be India’s stance? Lt. Gen Prakash Menon discusses with Ameera Rao.

Read Lt. Gen Prakash Menon’s article over here – https://theprint.in/opinion/high-time-indian-foreign-policy-jettisons-dont-annoy-china-notion/677070/?amp