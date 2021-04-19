All Things Policy: Intellectual Property Un-reform

Earlier this month, the Union government passed the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Ordinance to eliminate several appellate bodies, one of which is the Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB). The stated reason for the ordinance is to streamline the appeals process. In this episode, Mihir Mahajan speaks to Pranay Kotasthane about the implications of this move on India’s intellectual property protection regime.

