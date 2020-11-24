Apply To Our Courses Now!
All Things Policy: India’s Marathon: Surya Prakash BS on Reimagining India’s Revenue

The Takshashila Institution has launched a new book, India’s Marathon: Reshaping the Post-Pandemic World Order, a collection of essays by public intellectuals about our changing world and what India needs to do to thrive.

In this episode, lawyer and accountant Surya Prakash BS joins Pranay Kotasthane to talk about how India’s byzantine revenue system can be revamped to create a more effective tax regime that charges citizens accurately for government services rather than relying disproportionately on regressive taxes.

Read Surya’s full chapter, and many more, in India’s Marathon. You can buy the Kindle edition at bit.ly/IndiasMarathon

