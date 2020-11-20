All Things Policy: India’s Marathon: Shruti Rajagopalan on India’s Strength in Numbers

The Takshashila Institution has launched a new book, India’s Marathon: Reshaping the Post-Pandemic World Order, a collection of essays by public intellectuals about our changing world and what India needs to do to thrive.

In this episode, economist Shruti Rajagopalan joins Anupam Manur to talk about how India’s population is one of its biggest assets. Integrating India’s markets and making it easier for goods to move across the country can unleash a wave of economic growth as India struggles with its most challenging economic downturn in decades.

