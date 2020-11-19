All Things Policy: India’s Marathon: Raja Karthikeya on India as an International Mediator

The Takshashila Institution has launched a new book, India’s Marathon: Reshaping the Post-Pandemic World Order, a collection of essays by public intellectuals about our changing world and what India needs to do to thrive.

In this episode, author Raja Karthikeya, a UN diplomat, joins Anirudh Kanisetti and Aditya Ramanathan to talk about how international mediation can amplify India’s global clout. Does India has a history of mediation, and why did it stop? Is there a case to be made for India as a mediator on the global stage, despite its domestic challenges?

