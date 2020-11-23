All Things Policy: India’s Marathon: Kunal Singh on Leveraging the India-US Partnership

The Takshashila Institution has launched a new book, India’s Marathon: Reshaping the Post-Pandemic World Order, a collection of essays by public intellectuals about our changing world and what India needs to do to thrive.

In this episode, author Kunal Singh, a Ph.D. candidate at MIT, joins Anirudh Kanisetti and Aditya Ramanathan to talk about how India can leverage its relationship with the United States to increase its security.

Read Kunal’s full chapter, and many more, in India’s Marathon. You can buy the Kindle edition at bit.ly/IndiasMarathon