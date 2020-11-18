Apply To Our Courses Now!
Nov
2020

All Things Policy: India’s Marathon: Ameya Naik on India and the Rules-Based International Order

By and
,

The Takshashila Institution has launched a new book, India’s Marathon: Reshaping the Post-Pandemic World Order, a collection of essays by public intellectuals about our changing world and what India needs to do to thrive.

In this episode, author Ameya Ashok Naik joins Anirudh Kanisetti and Aditya Ramanathan to talk about the rules-based international order. Is upholding it in India’s best interests? Why do nations choose to abide by or break international rules?

Read Ameya’s full chapter, and many more, in India’s Marathon. You can buy the Kindle edition at bit.ly/IndiasMarathon

