All Things Policy: India’s Marathon: Alok Prasanna Kumar on Reforming India’s Institutions

The Takshashila Institution has launched a new book, India’s Marathon: Reshaping the Post-Pandemic World Order, a collection of essays by public intellectuals about our changing world and what India needs to do to thrive.

In this episode, author Alok Prasanna Kumar joins Anirudh Kanisetti and Aditya Ramanathan to talk about the issues that India’s institutions – legislature, executive, and judiciary – face, and the challenges that will result in the coming years.

Read Alok's full chapter, and many more, in India's Marathon.

