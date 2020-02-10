All Things Policy: India versus the Internet

Nearly six months after the internet shutdown in J&K, the Union government’s decision to partially lift the shutdown has been riddled with controversy. Why is this judgement so controversial? In this special episode, Rohan Seth first talks to Apar Gupta, the director of Indian Freedom Foundation, and Prateek Waghre about the Anuradha Bhasin case judgement about the implications of Kashmir internet white list.
