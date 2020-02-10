Create Your Own World Order
Feb
2020

All Things Policy: India versus the Internet

By and

Nearly six months after the internet shutdown in J&K, the Union government’s decision to partially lift the shutdown has been riddled with controversy. Why is this judgement so controversial? In this special episode, Rohan Seth first talks to Apar Gupta, the director of Indian Freedom Foundation, and Prateek Waghre about the Anuradha Bhasin case judgement about the implications of Kashmir internet white list.

Prateek’s twitter thread: https://twitter.com/prateekwaghre/status/1222125797638430720

Follow Prateek: @prateekwaghre
Follow Apar: @apar1984

