All Things Policy: “India Out” Campaign in the Maldives

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Recently, the story broke out that the government of Maldives is drafting a bill prohibiting all actions that could affect its relationship with foreign countries. This development has occurred in the backdrop of the country’s growing “India Out” campaign. Especially after the release of former President Abdulla Yameen, the movement has seen considerable growth. What is China’s role in it? How is it going to impact Maldive’s relationship with India? Aditya Pareek talks to Shrey Khanna to discuss the “India Out” Campaign and India-Maldives relations